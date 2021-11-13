STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Allow Tamil Nadu to strengthen Mullaiperiyar Baby dam, Union government tells Kerala

The Supervisory Committee closely monitors the reservoir water levels at the Mullaperiyar Dam on hourly basis, wrote Joint Secretary to Union water resources ministry Sanjay Awasthi.

Published: 13th November 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam brimming with water. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Centre, in its recent communication, has told the Kerala government to allow the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen Baby dam, citing that the safety of Mullaiperiyar Dam cannot be compromised. 

The Joint Secretary to the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti Sanjay Awasthi, in his letter (dated November 8) has written to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Local Self Government Department of Kerala about the ongoing Mullaiperiyar Dam row.

In response to the letter (dated October 23) written by the Kerala government expressing concerns on rising water levels in Mullaiperiyar Dam, the Union Ministry said, necessary interim orders have been issued to the concerned authorities and to the Supervisory Committee to take appropriate decisions on the water levels to be maintained in the dam reservoir.

​ALSO READ | 'Break your silence over Mullaiperiyar dam issue': OPS tells CM Stalin, demands all-party meet

The Supervisory Committee closely monitors the reservoir water levels at the Mullaperiyar Dam on hourly basis, wrote Awasthi. 

Further, in compliance of the order, dated October 25, passed by the Supreme Court, a meeting of the Supervisory Committee was held the next day, on October 26 through video-conferencing, to address the emergent issues of rising water levels in the dam, the communication read. 

"To ensure that the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam is not compromised, the Kerala government should allow works necessary to strengthen Baby dam and earthen dam as well as repair works to the approach Ghat Road, as proposed by the Tamil Nadu government." 

The communication gains significance as the Kerala government cancelled the order the order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Bennichan Thomas approving Tamil Nadu’s request to fell 15 trees downstream of Mullaiperiyar baby dam, three days ago. The same day, Thomas was suspended for not keeping the (Kerala) government in the loop about the said order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar Dam Kerala government Tamil Nadu government Baby dam Mullaperiyar Dam row
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp