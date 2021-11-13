Appoint SO for Kalaimagal Sabha: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered the State government to appoint a special officer for managing the affairs of Kalaimagal Sabha and distribute the funds from the sale of properties to depositors who have been undergoing ‘untold agony’ for 22 years.

“The first respondent is directed to appoint Special Officer not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Registration to take over the administration of Kalaimagal Sabha within three weeks,” Justice SM Subramaniam, in a recent order, said.

The judge directed the sole Receiver KR Hariharan, who is managing the administration, to hand over the entire administration, including the books of accounts, original documents, all other connected records and materials, to the special officer, empowered to seek help from district registrars for dealing with immovable properties and to implement the court order. The special officer will also have the powers to deal with properties of Kalaimagal Sabha spread across other States.

Apart from ordering the special officer to conduct a special audit of the accounts, the judge asked him to initiate necessary action against those concerned, if any illegality, irregularity, or malpractice was found.

It may be noted that Kalaimagal Sabha’s 5,33,356 members, who had deposited large sums of money, have been undergoing mental agony for the past 22 years in their quest to get their hard-earned money back. The sabha has purchased properties in states like Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi.

FIR AGAINST pa ranjith quashed

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday quashed an FIR registered against Director Pa Ranjith for making controversial remarks about King Raja Raja Chola. In a meeting held on June 5, 2019, to commemorate the death anniversary of Neelapuligal Iyakkam’s founder TM Mani alias Umar Farooq, Ranjith reportedly spoken about the land grabbing and Devadasi system during the said Chola King’s rule.

The speech triggered a controversy and the Thiruppananthal police booked Ranjith under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153 (A) (1) (a) (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC. Ranjith, however, denied the allegations and stated in his petition that his statements were nothing but ‘historical truths’ discussed in various books. Insisting that he had no intention to promote enmity among groups, he prayed the court to quash the FIR. Hearing the plea in August this year, Justice G Ilangovan restrained the police from filing a final report in the case. Subsequently, on Friday, the judge allowed the petition and quashed the FIR.

