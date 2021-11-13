Boulders roll down cliff near Dharmapuri, derail coaches of Bengaluru bound train

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Seven coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru express (No. 07390) derailed between Thoppur and Sivadi after boulders fell on the track in the early hours of Friday. Six trains were rerouted because of the incident.

According to a statement issued by South Western Railway division, Train No 07390 departed from Kannur on Thursday at 6.05 pm and was en route Bengaluru. As it approached Muthampatti boulders rolled down the cliff resulting in the derailment of seven coaches — B1, B2, S6, S7, S8, S9, S10. All 2,348 passengers who were on board in the 20 coaches were safe.

Railway police who first arrived at the spot said rain loosened the boulders leading to the incident. The train pilots' efforts had averted a catastrophe, they stated.

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh arrived at the accident spot along with the Accident Relief Team and began restoration works. Sources in the South Western Railway division said the passengers were brought to Salem via 15 buses and were provided refreshments and breakfast. The South Western Railway Department has set up special help desks that can be contacted at Dharmapuri 04342 -232111, Hosur 04344 - 222604, Bengaluru 080 - 22156554.

Trains rescheduled, cancelled

Following the incident, Train No. 07316 Salem - Yeshwantpur Express at Salem which was scheduled to depart at 5.30 am will be rescheduled to 3.00 am.

Trains have also been cancelled, informed the SW railways department. Train Number 07316 and Train number 07315 which is Salem - Yeshwanthpur and Yeshwantpur -Salem have been cancelled on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 06277 KSR Bengaluru - Dharmapuri Express commencing journey from Bengaluru on 12.11.2021 was also cancelled.

Meanwhile, freight train No. 00630 ICOD (Inland Container Depot - Tuglakabad) – Yesvantpur Parcel Cargo Express Special Trains commencing journey from ICOD on 10.11.2021 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam & Jolarpettai, read a release.

Works initiated

According to the SW railway department, all the derailed coaches were re-railed at the spot of the accident by 3.30 pm after a 12-hour effort by the railway staff. The debris and boulders from the side of the track are being cleared and the track is expected to be restored by 10 pm, said sources.

The department added PK Krishna Das, Chairman of Passenger Amenities Committee (a statutory Organization body under the Ministry of Railways (India), Government of India) conveyed his appreciation to Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shri Shyam Singh for the prompt response in arranging food, water and transportation to the passengers of the train.

Macaque gets trapped in the derailment, dies

A macaque reportedly died in the aftermath of the derailment near Thoppur. Dharmapuri Forest Ranger Arunprasath said a monkey that was near the track was trapped under the train and died. Based on information from the South Western railway department, the animal’s remains were recovered and buried, he added.