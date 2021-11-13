STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore student suicide case: Protests seeking arrest of school principal held; teacher sent to jail

The girl's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the parents and relatives refused to accept the body as they demanded the arrest of the school head.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A huge protest was held here on Saturday seeking the arrest of two more persons in connection with the death of a sexually assaulted student by suicide even as the teacher allegedly involved in the offence has been remanded in 15 days custody, police said on Saturday.

A suicide note purportedly written by the victim of the sexual assault blamed two other persons, including the school principal, for not acting on her complaint, said the police.

While, the police reportedly gathered evidence of the teacher sending the girl obscene messages and their conversation from her mobile phone.

The girl's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the parents and relatives refused to accept the body as they demanded the arrest of the school head, the police said.

Over 100 people comprising representatives of students' and women's organisations, SDPI and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam gathered in front of the girl's house demanding action against the school management and also the two named in the suicide note, police said.

The teacher has been sent to a sub-jail in Udumalpet, they added.

The 17-year-old girl on Thursday hanged herself in her house as she was yet to overcome the trauma of the sexual abuse that took place in April last.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)

