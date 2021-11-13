Come heavy rains, Ariyalur villagers forced to carry bodies in hip-deep water to reach graveyard

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: It was a sad day for residents of Kazhuvanthondi village in the district on Friday, when they had to carry a couple of bodies to a graveyard in hip-deep water owing to an overflowing lake, once again. This, the villagers said, happens every time it rains heavily, causing an overflow in the lake spread across 65 acres.

During rainy season, carrying bodies to the graveyard becomes a major challenge as the lake swells and the overflow floods the only path leading to the facility.

Residents, for a long time, have been urging the authorities to build a bridge to reach the graveyard, but in vain.

A news report in this connection appeared in TNIE edition dated December 4, 2019.

Incessant rains in the village for the past one week have led to an overflow, putting the residents into much difficulty once again.

Braving risks, villagers carried the bodies of two persons who died of health issues on Friday.

V Kolangi, a resident of Kazhuvanthondi, told TNIE, “Since 2002, we have been staging various protests and road blockade seeking a solution. Whenever the issue was taken up, authorities promised to build a bridge. However, nothing has happened till now. If we slip and fall into the water, we might get washed away along with the body as the water is flowing and not stagnant. The district administration should not delay action any further. If no action is taken, we will stage a series of protests in front of Jayankondam taluk office.”

Another resident, S Arunachalam, said, “We keep praying that nobody dies during the rainy season. If it happens, we have to risk our lives to carry the bodies for funeral. It is very scary, and sad too.”

When contacted, an official from Jayankondam Union office said, “We have sent a proposal to the government to build a bridge. The problem will be fixed soon.”