Contract labourers of CWSS demand wages as per agreement

TENKASI: Contract workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board's Combined Water Supply Schemes, who are supposed to be paid a salary of Rs 15,630 as per an agreement signed between the contractors and the government, have reportedly been paid only Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,800 for the last 15 years. The workers on Friday for the umpteenth time demanded the authorities to pay them the salary they are entitled to.

"November beginning, the TWAD Board instructed all superintending engineers to ensure that the workers, most of whom are maintenance assistants, are paid as per the agreement," said S Suresh, one of the workers' coordinators.

According to the policy note of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, 556 CWSS are supplying 1,928 million litres of water to 4.23 crore people in nine corporations, 66 muncipalities, 347 town panchayats and 48,948 rural habitations. There are more than 12,000 contract workers in Tamil Nadu. "Our repeated requests for job regularisation were rejected by the State government. A case in this connection is pending before the Supreme Court. Even people who are working for the past 15 years in the CWSS are paid just Rs 293 as daily wage. We are neither granted weekly off nor festival holidays," said Rajendran, a worker.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the TWAD Board requesting anonymity said the administration will take action against the underpaying contractors if the workers file a complaint with the board. However, the workers claimed that the TWAD board did not act against the underpaying contractors based on their petitions, submitted on October 30, 2018, November 5, 2019 and October 26, 2019.