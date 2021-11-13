STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Contract labourers of CWSS demand wages as per agreement

The workers claimed that the TWAD board did not act against the underpaying contractors based on their petitions, submitted on October 30, 2018, November 5, 2019 and October 26, 2019.

Published: 13th November 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Contract workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board's Combined Water Supply Schemes, who are supposed to be paid a salary of Rs 15,630 as per an agreement signed between the contractors and the government, have reportedly been paid only Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,800 for the last 15 years. The workers on Friday for the umpteenth time demanded the authorities to pay them the salary they are entitled to.

"November beginning, the TWAD Board instructed all superintending engineers to ensure that the workers, most of whom are maintenance assistants, are paid as per the agreement," said S Suresh, one of the workers' coordinators.

According to the policy note of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, 556 CWSS are supplying 1,928 million litres of water to 4.23 crore people in nine corporations, 66 muncipalities, 347 town panchayats and 48,948 rural habitations. There are more than 12,000 contract workers in Tamil Nadu. "Our repeated requests for job regularisation were rejected by the State government. A case in this connection is pending before the Supreme Court. Even people who are working for the past 15 years in the CWSS are paid just Rs 293 as daily wage. We are neither granted weekly off nor festival holidays," said Rajendran, a worker.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the TWAD Board requesting anonymity said the administration will take action against the underpaying contractors if the workers file a complaint with the board. However, the workers claimed that the TWAD board did not act against the underpaying contractors based on their petitions, submitted on October 30, 2018, November 5, 2019 and October 26, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thinakaran Rajamani Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Water Supply Schemes
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp