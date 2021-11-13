Madurai: Accused shot on leg while attempting to flee police custody after raping woman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: On the wee hours of Saturday, the Madurai city police shot a history sheeter at a crime spot when he was being taken for an enquiry in connection with rape of a 25-year-old woman.

According to the police, the woman went to her uncle's house at Deputy Collector Colony in the city limits around 9.00 pm on Friday. When she was about to start her two-wheeler while leaving from the house, she was intercepted and was threatened by Kuruvi Vijay (30) and M Karthi, with a blade to come with them.

When the woman refused, both of them forcibly took her to their vehicle. Hearing the quarrel, her uncle tried to save her but he was assaulted by the duo.

Later, they took the woman to an abandoned place at Senbagathottam area in the city and sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, her uncle dialled 100 to police control room and alerted them.

On the tip off, a police team rushed to the area, where they spotted the suspects vehicle and nabbed the duo along with the victim.

Further they rescued the woman and secured the duo and took them to Anna Nagar police station.

Later in the night, the woman was taken for a medical check up to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Meanwhile, Anna Nagar inspector Senthilkumar and SI Sivaramakrishnan registered a case and took the duo to the crime spot where Kuruvi Vijay attempted to escape by attacking the police.

Calling it self defense, SI Sivaramakrishnan shot a round from his pistol at the accused in which he sustained injury on his left leg. His associate Karthi, who also attempted to escape fell down and broke his leg. Later, they were admitted at GRH with tight security.

A senior police official in the city said that Vijay was a habitual offender and was having pending cases. Further the shootout that took place was in self defense.