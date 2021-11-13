Medical camps across TN to pre-empt outbreaks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu urged district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to conduct medical camps across the State to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the wake of rains. He was chairing a review meeting of heads of various departments and GCC officials at the Secretariat on Friday.

The officials were instructed to organise 750 medical camps in localities across Chennai with stagnant rainwater. Another 4,250 camps should be organised across the State on Saturday. Awareness on communicable diseases should be spread at relief camps housing displaced people.All government hospitals should function round-the-clock with adequate facilities and drugs. The public can utilise the facility by dialling 104.

The health department should coordinate with local bodies to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, which causes such diseases as dengue and Chikungunya. Carcasses of birds and animals should be buried deep. People should be instructed to reach nearby government hospitals or medical camps if they suffer symptoms of fever, diarrhoea, and similar issues. Water should be boiled before use. Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Principal Revenue and Disaster management Secretary Kumar Jayanth were among those present.

Govt must be allowed to set things right: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court refused to take suo motu action on the flooding of several parts of Chennai when the matter was mentioned before it on Friday. It said the State government and the city corporation are trying to set things right; they must be allowed to do so. Advocate R Krishnamoorthy referred the matter before the First Bench and said no effective step has been taken for clearing encroachments despite court orders. The court noted that the rains stopped only on Thursday and that another depression is likely to form. At this stage, the court does not want to interfere by way of a suo motu public interest litigation. It may be noted that the court, on Tuesday, warned the Chennai city municipal corporation of suo motu action for its mishandling of the flood situation.