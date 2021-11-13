STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical camps across TN to pre-empt outbreaks

The officials were instructed to organise 750 medical camps in localities across Chennai with stagnant rainwater.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating a medical camp, organised by the Apollo Hospitals in partnership with the State government, at Austin Nagar in Chennai’s Teynampet. The CM, on Friday, also visite

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu urged district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to conduct medical camps across the State to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the wake of rains. He was chairing a review meeting of heads of various departments and GCC officials at the Secretariat on Friday. 

The officials were instructed to organise 750 medical camps in localities across Chennai with stagnant rainwater. Another 4,250 camps should be organised across the State on Saturday. Awareness on communicable diseases should be spread at relief camps housing displaced people.All government hospitals  should function round-the-clock with adequate facilities and drugs. The public can utilise the facility by dialling 104.  

The health department should coordinate with local bodies to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, which causes such diseases as dengue and Chikungunya. Carcasses of birds and animals should be buried deep. People should be instructed to reach nearby government hospitals or medical camps if they suffer symptoms of fever, diarrhoea, and similar issues. Water should be boiled before use. Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Principal Revenue and Disaster management Secretary Kumar Jayanth were among those present.

Govt must be allowed to set things right: HC
Chennai: The Madras High Court refused to take suo motu action on the flooding of several parts of Chennai when the matter was mentioned before it on Friday. It said the State government and the city corporation are trying to set things right; they must be allowed to do so.  Advocate R Krishnamoorthy referred the matter before the First Bench and said no effective step has been taken  for clearing encroachments despite court orders. The court noted that the rains stopped only on Thursday and that another depression is likely to form. At this stage, the court does not want to interfere by way of a suo motu public interest litigation. It may be noted that the court, on Tuesday, warned the Chennai city municipal corporation of suo motu action for its mishandling of the flood situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Medical camps
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp