NMC gives nod to Ariyalur Government Medical College for intake of 150 students in 2021-22

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the National Medical Commission has approved admission to 150 medical seats at Ariyalur Government Medical College for the academic year 2021-22. This has left the public, students, and activists happy.

For a long time, people have been demanding the Tamil Nadu government to set up a government medical college in Ariyalur district. Following this, in 2019, an order was passed and the Central government had allocated Rs 347 crore for its construction.

On July 7 2020, the foundation stone was laid for the new government medical college near the Ariyalur Government Arts College campus. The 700-bed hospital building, office buildings and residential buildings are currently under construction. Also, 150 students were facilitated to study medicine.

K Swetha, an MBBS aspirant from Ariyalur told TNIE, "Setting up a medical college in Ariyalur is very useful for us. Otherwise, we will have to go to Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruchy and Chennai to study medicine. We have to travel at least 60 km. College in the district itself will motivate many students like me to study medicine."

K Kasi, a father of MBBS aspirant said, "Ariyalur Government Medical College is a great opportunity for students here. With new medical colleges increasing in the State, the enrolment for medicine has also increased. Getting a medical seat is not easy and I'm happy that a college is set up in a backward district like Ariyalur."

T Elavarasan, an activist said, "We have to go to Thanjavur or Tiruchy medical college hospital for any emergency needs due to lack of adequate medical equipment in Ariyalur Government Hospital."

When contacted, District Collector P Ramana Saraswathi said, "Permission has been granted for admission here after two rounds of inspection. The classrooms, laboratory, and accommodation required for the first-year students are ready. Currently, the ground floor and first floor of the college are fully completed. Further works will be completed by December."