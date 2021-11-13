STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN asks Centre to extend deadline for crop insurance

The deadline for the enrolment had been fixed on November 15. The request is to extended this to November 30. 

Published: 13th November 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agricultural department has requested the Union government and insurance companies to give 15 days more for farmers to enrol in crop insurance scheme as a section of farmers in 26 districts could not insure their standing crops owing to heavy rains. The deadline for the enrolment had been fixed on November 15. The request is to extended this to November 30. 

As the Union government is yet to respond to the State government’s letter dated November 8, the agriculture department has made elaborate arrangements to help farmers enrol in the scheme by November 15. All e-Service Centres and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies will function on November 13 and 14. Village Administrative Officers have been instructed to give cultivation certificates for Samba and Thaladi paddy crops. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop insurance
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp