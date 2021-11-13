TN asks Centre to extend deadline for crop insurance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agricultural department has requested the Union government and insurance companies to give 15 days more for farmers to enrol in crop insurance scheme as a section of farmers in 26 districts could not insure their standing crops owing to heavy rains. The deadline for the enrolment had been fixed on November 15. The request is to extended this to November 30.

As the Union government is yet to respond to the State government’s letter dated November 8, the agriculture department has made elaborate arrangements to help farmers enrol in the scheme by November 15. All e-Service Centres and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies will function on November 13 and 14. Village Administrative Officers have been instructed to give cultivation certificates for Samba and Thaladi paddy crops.