Timely effort of teen saves younger sister

A 14-year-old girl rescued her nine-year-old sibling from falling inside an unused borewell in Vettukadu village near Devakottai. 

Drowning

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A 14-year-old girl rescued her nine-year-old sibling from falling inside an unused borewell in Vettukadu village near Devakottai. Sources said P Harini (9), a Class V student, was grazing cattle near her house with her elder sister Devishri (14) on Wednesday afternoon.

Suddenly, she reportedly fell inside an improperly closed borewell. Devishri, who saw this, caught Harini’s hair and pulled her out. Luckily she sustained no injuries. The borewell was covered with soil, and a new borewell was sunk nearby. Officials inspected the spot and took the girl to the hospital. 

Collector was ordered to close the unused borewell and initiate action against the person responsible for the incident. 

