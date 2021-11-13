TNSTC crew refuses to board students from a village near Kangeyam

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus crew allegedly did not allow students from a village near Kangeyam to board the vehicle. As a result, more than two dozen students were forced to walk in the rain to their houses in Maravarpalayam in Sooriyanallur village.

Speaking to TNIE, Palanisamy, a parent, said, "My daughter and son are studying in 6th and 8th classes, respectively, in the government-aided school in Thayampalayam. Every day the children commute by a government bus from our village (Maravarpalayam) to Thayampalayam which is 4 km away. There are more than 30 children in our village who use the bus K-8 to reach the school.”

He said on the day of the incident, his children boarded the bus in the morning but while they were returning home, within a few seconds, the bus driver and the conductor asked all the children to get down, he claimed.

Following this, the children reported the incident to the school teachers, who questioned the move as it was raining. However, the driver and conductor refused to take them. “Teachers informed the parents and I took my children on my bike. But, several children were forced to walk in the rain for more than 4 km," Palanisamy alleged.

TNSTC (Kangeyam) Depot Manager Natrajan admitted that he received complaints about the incident. “I don't know why the driver- Lingusamy and conductor Sakthivel refused to board the children. An inquiry is launched and action will be taken after the report.”