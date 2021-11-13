Young Coimbatore cop receives smooch from a woman in public, 'rewarded' with suspension

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A police constable attached to the armed reserve police in Coimbatore city was placed under suspension for "indecent behaviour" after a woman related to him planted a kiss on his cheek at a park developed under the smart city in Valankulam bund here on Friday evening.

The policeman has been identified as V Balaji (29), a native of Cuddalore district. He joined as the grade-I police constable at the armed reserve police at Coimbatore city in 2017.

Balaji is residing with his wife and two children at the police quarters in PRS (Police Recruit School) premises.

On Friday evening, he was chatting with a woman at a park developed under the Smart City project at Valankulam bund when the woman suddenly kissed him. Balaji was in his uniform at that time. Unfortunately for the cop, a group of people recorded the show of intimacy and questioned the couple. Not stopping with that, the group sent the videos to the Coimbatore city police officials immediately. Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media on Saturday morning.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Balaji married the woman he loved. She belonged to a different religion. Subsequently, he befriended a woman who is related to his wife and took her to the park.

Police officials claimed that he was in uniform and behaved indecently.

Following the incident, Muralidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Armed Reserve), Coimbatore city suspended Balaji on Saturday.