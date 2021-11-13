STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Young Coimbatore cop receives smooch from a woman in public, 'rewarded' with suspension

Balaji is residing with his wife and two children at the police quarters in PRS (Police Recruit School) premises.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

romance love couple relationship

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A police constable attached to the armed reserve police in Coimbatore city was placed under suspension for "indecent behaviour" after a woman related to him planted a kiss on his cheek at a park developed under the smart city in Valankulam bund here on Friday evening.

The policeman has been identified as V Balaji (29), a native of Cuddalore district. He joined as the grade-I police constable at the armed reserve police at Coimbatore city in 2017.

Balaji is residing with his wife and two children at the police quarters in PRS (Police Recruit School) premises.

On Friday evening, he was chatting with a woman at a park developed under the Smart City project at Valankulam bund when the woman suddenly kissed him. Balaji was in his uniform at that time. Unfortunately for the cop, a group of people recorded the show of intimacy and questioned the couple. Not stopping with that, the group sent the videos to the Coimbatore city police officials immediately. Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media on Saturday morning.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Balaji married the woman he loved. She belonged to a different religion. Subsequently, he befriended a woman who is related to his wife and took her to the park.

Police officials claimed that he was in uniform and behaved indecently.

Following the incident, Muralidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Armed Reserve), Coimbatore city suspended Balaji on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore cop V Balaji Valankulam smooch relative woman indecent behaviour
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp