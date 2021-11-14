STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore student suicide case: Family receives victim's body after absconding school principal held

Meera Jackson was absconding since Friday and was located by tracing her mobile phone tower location to Bengaluru.

Published: 14th November 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal Meera Jackson was secured by the special team police from Bengaluru following which the family of the deceased accepted to receive the body.

Meera Jackson was absconding since Friday and was located by tracing her mobile phone tower location. The special team police rushed to Bangaluru on  Saturday night and secured her. She would be brought to AWPS station at RS Puram in the afternoon and will be sent to remand in the evening, said police

The school principal was booked under section 21 (2) of (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday on charges of not reporting to police the sexual assault on the girl by a teacher in the school premises.

Earlier the school physics teacher K Mithun Chakravarthy (31) was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and arrested on Friday.

The 16 -year-old school girl died by suicide at her house on Thursday evening over mental agony of being sexually assaulted by the teacher in March during special class. As there was no action taken against the suspect even after she raised a complaint against him, the principal allegedly tried to protect him. Following that, she moved out of the school last September and joined another institution. 

Meanwhile, the family members disagreed to receive her body demanding the arrest of the principal on Saturday. Following the arrest, they agreed to get the body from CMCH, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Coimbatore Chinmaya Vidyalaya Coimbatore suicide case
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp