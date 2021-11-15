CPI activist murder: ‘Cop must be held for colluding with accused’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Executive Director of NGO ‘Evidence’ A Kathir, whose team recently conducted a fact-finding study at Needamangalam, said the slain activist and CPI office-bearer Tamizharvan’s murder was instigated by police inspector Murugesan who allegedly colluded with key accused Rajkumar and demanded the inspector’s arrest. Earlier on November 10, Needamangalam panchayat union secretary of CPI Natesa Tamizharvan (52) was hacked to death with machetes by a gang of men who came on three motorcycles when he stepped out of his car near a bank at Needamangalam. He died on the spot.

Kathir, in his statement said Tamizharvan was an activist who voiced human rights violations against the poor. A fact-finding team from Evidence visited Needamangalam on Saturday and conducted a field study.

“It was found Tamizharvan, through his untiring efforts, ensured that sand mining activity does not take place in the locality.

He had lodged police complaints against one of the assailants and the key suspect R Rajkumar (33), a resident of Poovanur. Rajkumar was involved in drug peddling and khap panchayat. Recently, Tamizharvam lodged complaints against Rajkumar for causing burn injuries on the private parts of a youth by hanging him upside down and for threatening a Muslim resident,” Kathir stated.

However, colluding with Rajkumar, Needamangalam police inspector Murugesan reportedly acted in support of Rajkumar, condemning which CPI cadre planned to go on a hunger protest in front of the Mannargudi RDO office on October 11.