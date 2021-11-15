Deepavali increased noise pollution in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ambient air quality and noise pollution level increased in the Union Territory on Deepavali day, said the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) report. The PPCC had monitored the air and noise levels on the day before Deepavali and on Deepavali in Puducherry and Karaikal, as done in the previous years, to assess the environmental impact of crackers.

The report revealed that the noise level increased by 18.3 per cent to 25.5 per cent on the festival day in Puducherry. In Karaikal, the noise level increased by 29.7 per cent. The main cause of increase in the noise level on the Deepavali day is due to bursting crackers, vehicular movement and anthropogenic activity.

Air quality was monitored at Nainarmandabam, Mudaliarpet and Anna Nagar in Puducherry and in Kovilpathu at Karaikal. The data reveals that the concentration of PM10 (very small particles found in dust and smoke) was found to be higher on Deepavali in Puducherry and decreased in Karaikal.

In Puducherry, the average PM10 and PM2.5 (tiny particles in air) concentration increased by 158 per cent and 159 per cent, respectively, on Deepavali compared to the earlier day. In Karaikal, the PM10 concentration decreased by 7.5 per cent. The 24-hours average concentration of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are within prescribed standards, said the statement.