Deluged Kumari gets slight respite, but more downpour on the way to Tamil Nadu districts

Though the heavy rains that hit Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts eased off on Sunday, several parts of the southern districts remain inundated.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

People being shifted on an earthmover in Kanniyakumari on Sunday

People being shifted on an earthmover in Kanniyakumari on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI/TIRUNELVELI: Though the heavy rains that hit Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts eased off on Sunday, several parts of the southern districts remain inundated. In Kanniyakumari, rescue operations are on in full swing, with more than 3,200 people, including 595 children, housed in 65 shelters. Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit the rain-affected areas here on Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, many parts of TN may receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain on Monday. Saturday’s low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the west central Bay by November 17 and move near the AP coast by November 18.

Educational institutions in Kanniyakumari will remain shut on Monday. About 72 houses were damaged and 300 fire and rescue services personnel were deployed. Two National Disaster Response Force teams have also arrived. Land slips and water-logging between Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram halted train operations for the third day. However, with rainwater receding, bus services between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli resumed.

Water discharge from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams fell to 11,500 cusecs, while in Tirunelveli, 12,000 cusecs were being released into the Thamirabharani. Residential areas on the border of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari were flooded. In the 24 hours ending 8 am  on Sunday, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli received an average rainfall of 109.53 mm and 21.13 mm respectively. 

Several districts in TN to receive heavy rain today
On Monday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Huge boulder falls on house in Vellore, kills woman
A huge rock fell on a house in Vellore on Sunday, killing a woman. The deceased, Ramani (42), and her daughter Nishanthi (24) were trapped inside the house at the time of the incident, police said. A search was underway to find Nishanthi 

