Puducherry mulls 500-bed hospital for infectious diseases at cost of Rs 150 crore, seeks central aid

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is planning to set up a 500-bed hospital for infectious diseases soon at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore to strengthen the health care infrastructure, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday while interacting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman.

This is because of the need for treating infectious diseases like COVID-19 in a separate hospital, without affecting medical care for other illnesses in hospitals, he said.

Central assistance has been sought to establish the hospital, said Rangasamy earlier, while speaking at a function to honour voluntary blood donors at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.

"To ensure health care to all sections of people, the Union territory of Puducherry has proposed to implement universal health coverage," said Rangasamy.

Exhorting people to get vaccinated, he said that it is the only way to prevent severe infection from COVID-19. Puducherry should become 100% vaccinated, he added.

Vacancies in the medical college would be filled up completely to ensure better functioning, he said.

The CM distributed certificates to voluntary blood donors.

Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu and other officials attended.