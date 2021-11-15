STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extends wishes on Children’s Day

Children are the treasure and light of the country. Every child is talented and beautiful. Let’s identify those talents and nurture them.”

Published: 15th November 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Thirugnanam School celebrate Children’s Day at Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Sunday

Students of Thirugnanam School celebrate Children’s Day at Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday greeted the State on the occasion of Children’s Day. In his message, Stalin said, “We celebrate the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, with an unconditional affection for children, as Children’s Day.

Children are the treasure and light of the country. Every child is talented and beautiful. Let’s identify those talents and nurture them.” He urged everyone to create a safe environment for children and assist them in approaching the world without fear. Saying that children’s protection is the collective responsibility of the community, he said the government will crack down on sexual and psychological harassment of children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Children's Day
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp