Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extends wishes on Children’s Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday greeted the State on the occasion of Children’s Day. In his message, Stalin said, “We celebrate the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, with an unconditional affection for children, as Children’s Day.

Children are the treasure and light of the country. Every child is talented and beautiful. Let’s identify those talents and nurture them.” He urged everyone to create a safe environment for children and assist them in approaching the world without fear. Saying that children’s protection is the collective responsibility of the community, he said the government will crack down on sexual and psychological harassment of children.