Woman fined Rs 15,000 for filing ‘frivolous’ plea and falsely claiming that her husband was missing

An army man’s wife’s ill-advised attempt to make her husband come back home has earned her the wrath of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:32 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  An army man’s wife’s ill-advised attempt to make her husband come back home has earned her the wrath of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The court recently imposed Rs 15,000 cost on the woman for filing a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) falsely claiming that her husband was missing. 

The woman was married to a Havildar in the Border Security Force (BSF), stationed at Barmer in Rajasthan. Since he could not meet her on September 15, 2021, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, she filed a HCP. She also alleged that the family members of one Suresh, who died recently, may be responsible for her husband’s missing. She requested the court to direct the police to trace her husband and produce him before the court.

When the petition came up before the Bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and G Jayachandran, police revealed that the woman’s husband was alive and on duty. He is also in frequent contact with her, they added. Hearing the same, the judges observed that the woman had filed a frivolous petition, to force her husband to come and meet her. 

“Moreover, she also made false allegations against the family members of a deceased man. Such an attempt made by the petitioner to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this Court needs to be curtailed,” the judges said and asked her to pay Rs 15,000 to the High Court Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

