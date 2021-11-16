70-year-old TN woman's relentless battle to save waterbody in her native village

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: She had lost her husband. She had nobody to support her. And she was over 50 years old. However, she has been coming to the Collectorate in Perambalur over a 100 times in the past two decades, demanding the removal of encroachments on a lake.

Though she finally did succeed by approaching the court, officials are yet to take action in this regard. Now 70, Nallambaal is working as an agriculture labourer in Nannai village. Ever since her husband died 20 years ago, she has been living alone in a rented house as she has no children.

According to sources, a lake spread over 7.8 acres had been serving as a major drinking water source in the village. Over the years, the water level went down and some persons built houses on the dry stretches.

Seeking removal of these encroachments, Nallambaal had been mobilising villagers and submitting petitions since 2001. Even when the other villagers gave up, Nallambaal kept coming to the Collectorate all these years, seeking removal of the encroachments.

In 2013, she filed a case in the Madras High Court and got a verdict in her favour. However, no action has been taken on this until now. On Monday, Nallambaal once again turned up with a petition to meet Collector P Sri Venkata Priya.

Speaking to TNIE, Nallambaal said, “The lake had been serving all the villagers. Suddenly, when there was a drought, people dug borewells and started using them. Later, the lake dried up owing to lack of maintenance. Some persons, including those who have government jobs, occupied the lake and its waterways and built houses. I do not know how the authorities allowed houses to be built on a waterbody. With its waterways also occupied, there has been no way for water to reach the lake.”

TNIE tried contacting the Collector, District Revenue Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, but in vain. Kunnam Tahsildar V Anitha said, “I took charge recently (a month ago). I do not know about this issue. However, I will look into it.”