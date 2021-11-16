STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Business model of three TN PSUs to be studied

The study, to be carried out by a reputable institution, will seek to improve the performance of these corporations and suggest growth and innovation opportunities.

Published: 16th November 2021 05:33 AM

PSU disinvestment, stake

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered a comprehensive business analysis of three Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) – Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited (TANTEA); Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited (TAFCORN); and Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited (ARC) – to devise a strategy to revitalise them.

The study, to be carried out by a reputable institution, will seek to improve the performance of these corporations and suggest growth and innovation opportunities. The report should be submitted by March 3, 2022. The organisation that will undertake the study will look into the functioning of these three PSUs for a better understanding of the challenges faced by them.  

Leveraging human resources, suggesting quality standards for the entire business operation, and suggesting technology interventions to help them tap into newer markets and opportunities will also be part of this study.

The G.O. issued in this regard by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department said the TANTEA and ARC have been facing serious financial losses continuously. TAFCORN fares relatively better but requires a comprehensive analysis of its operations to realise its optimum potential. “So, it has been decided to analyse the business model of these organisations,” the G.O. added.

