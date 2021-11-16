STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diversity must be ensured in judges’ selection: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju stated that appointments were made under Articles 124, 217 and 224 of the Constitution respectively, which do not provide for reservation.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government has been requesting Chief Justices of High Courts to ensure social diversity in the appointment of judges, said Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday.

The Minister was responding to DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson’s letter which urged him to ensure social justice and diversity in the selection of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Rijiju stated that appointments were made under Articles 124, 217 and 224 of the Constitution respectively, which do not provide for reservation. The government was pushing for consideration be given to suitable candidates, he added.

