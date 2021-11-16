Furnish postmortem report of SC youth who dies by suicide: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State counsel to furnish the report of the postmortem examination conducted on the body of an SC youth, Suresh Kumar, of Kanniyakumari, who reportedly died by suicide.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction on Monday evening after the youngster’s elder brother S Suman Anand moved the court alleging Suresh Kumar was killed by the family of a Caste Hindu girl with whom the deceased was in love. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

Anand stated in his petition that Suresh fell in love with a Caste Hindu girl during his college days. They were in a relationship for nearly eight years and wanted to get married, he added. “When we went to talk to the girl’s family, they opposed the marriage and threatened to kill Suresh if he contacted the girl again,” Anand alleged. The girl’s family also gave a complaint against Suresh before the Boothapandi police, he added.

“On November 7, my brother said he was going to the police station as he was summoned for an inquiry. However, we came to know he did not reach the station. Upon searching for him, we found him unconscious on the road with several injuries. His mobile was broken and the memory card missing. We rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed,” he said.

Anand added that though they informed the police, a fair investigation was not conducted, and the cops said Suresh died by suicide. Stating that his brother didn’t have suicidal tendencies and was murdered by the girl’s family, he sought a re-postmortem examination and a CBI probe. On hearing about the report of the earlier post-mortem examination, and that Suresh’s body was not provided to his family, the judge passed the above direction.