Here's how to avoid electrical mishaps during rainy season
To prevent deaths or injuries due to electrical shock during the monsoon season, the government has issued the following safety precautions
Published: 16th November 2021 05:27 AM | Last Updated: 16th November 2021 05:27 AM | A+A A-
To prevent deaths or injuries due to electrical shock during the monsoon season, the government has issued the following safety precautions
Get electrical works done by licenced electrical contractors
Don’t stand near open windows or doors and use electronic items and phones during thunder or lightning
Don’t go near electrical pillar boxes during water stagnation. Inform a nearby TANGEDCO office immediately
Seek shelter (sturdy buildings or metal-topped vehicles) during thunder or lightning
Never overload an electrical point
Switch off main supply immediately if there is a short circuit
Don’t use fire extinguisher on electrical equipment; use sand or blanket instead
Approach TANGEDCO officials to trim tree branches touching overhead lines
Make sure extension cords or handheld devices are free from cuts or improper insulation
Don’t use electric poles as support for pandals or advertisement boards
If snapped electricity conductor is noticed, inform officials and don’t go near it
Don’t attend nature’s call near fencing of electrical transformers or structure yard on streets
Don’t carry cable TV wires near overhead electrical lines
Provide and maintain earth electrodes to earth the conducting body of electrical appliances
Replace damaged electrical components
Use only ISI-marked electrical appliances, sockets and wires