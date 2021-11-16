STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Here's how to avoid electrical mishaps during rainy season

To prevent deaths or injuries due to electrical shock during the monsoon season, the government has issued the following safety precautions

Published: 16th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

MSME , Power, Light

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

To prevent deaths or injuries due to electrical shock during the monsoon season, the government has issued the following safety precautions

Get electrical works done by licenced electrical contractors

Don’t stand near open windows or doors and use electronic items and phones during thunder or lightning

Don’t go near electrical pillar boxes during water stagnation. Inform a nearby TANGEDCO office immediately 

Seek shelter (sturdy buildings or metal-topped vehicles) during thunder or lightning

Never overload an electrical point

Switch off main supply immediately if there is a short circuit 

Don’t use fire extinguisher on electrical equipment; use sand or blanket instead 

Approach TANGEDCO officials to trim tree branches touching overhead lines

Make sure extension cords or handheld devices are free from cuts or improper insulation

Don’t use electric poles as support for pandals or advertisement boards

If snapped electricity conductor is noticed, inform officials and don’t go near it 

Don’t attend nature’s call near fencing of electrical transformers or structure yard on streets 

Don’t carry cable TV wires near overhead electrical lines

Provide and maintain earth electrodes to earth the conducting body of electrical appliances

Replace damaged electrical components

Use only ISI-marked electrical appliances, sockets and wires 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO electrical shock
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp