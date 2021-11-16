Here's how to avoid electrical mishaps during rainy season

By Express News Service

To prevent deaths or injuries due to electrical shock during the monsoon season, the government has issued the following safety precautions

Get electrical works done by licenced electrical contractors

Don’t stand near open windows or doors and use electronic items and phones during thunder or lightning

Don’t go near electrical pillar boxes during water stagnation. Inform a nearby TANGEDCO office immediately

Seek shelter (sturdy buildings or metal-topped vehicles) during thunder or lightning

Never overload an electrical point

Switch off main supply immediately if there is a short circuit

Don’t use fire extinguisher on electrical equipment; use sand or blanket instead

Approach TANGEDCO officials to trim tree branches touching overhead lines

Make sure extension cords or handheld devices are free from cuts or improper insulation

Don’t use electric poles as support for pandals or advertisement boards

If snapped electricity conductor is noticed, inform officials and don’t go near it

Don’t attend nature’s call near fencing of electrical transformers or structure yard on streets

Don’t carry cable TV wires near overhead electrical lines

Provide and maintain earth electrodes to earth the conducting body of electrical appliances

Replace damaged electrical components

Use only ISI-marked electrical appliances, sockets and wires