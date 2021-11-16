STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin threatening Opposition parties: EPS

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin with threatening opposition parties for pointing out the government’s mistakes.

“We have been pointing out floodwater stagnation and suffering of people, and the Chief Minister is unable to face the charges. Hence he is threatening the opposition party. If we question him about water stagnation, he speaks about inquiry commission,” Palaniswami told media persons when questioned about the Chief Minister’s announcement that a commission would be set up to investigate alleged irregularities during the AIADMK government.

Addressing media persons after inspecting rain-hit Vellalapuram near Konganapuram, he said,  Further, the former chief minister said he AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam would visit Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts which bore the brunt of monsoon.

