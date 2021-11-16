Stalin visits rain-hit areas in Kanniyakumari, distributes aid

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-hit areas in the district on Monday. After inspecting Periyakulam tank in Thovalai that breached during the incessant rains, Stalin met the residents who are accommodated in shelter and distributed assistance to 75 people. He also visited the special medical camp opened at the shelter.

The Chief Minister took stock of the damaged Therakkal canal at Thirupathisaram and also inspected the adjoining damaged road and drinking water pipelines. Stalin gave an audience to the grievances of banana farmers in Melancode and inspected the damaged Padmanabhapuram Puthanar channel near Kumarakovil. He instructed the officials to speed up the restoration works .

At the guest house in Nagercoil, the Chief Minister handed over Rs 4 lakh assistance to the kin of Baskaran who was washed away in flood waters. The Chief Minister also discussed the measures to be taken for finding a permanent solution for avoiding water stagnation during rains in Nagercoil Municipal Corporation. Ministers KN Nehru, KKSSR Ramachandran, KR Periakaruppan, P Geetha Jeevan,Anitha R Radhakrishnan, T Mano Thangaraj, MP Vijay Vasanth, MLAs N Thalavai Sundaram, MR Gandhi, JG Prince, and S Rajesh Kumar were present.