Tamil Nadu: Students told to leave college for not attending online classes

Azeefa Fathima

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A second year student of a private arts and science college in Virudhunagar district has submitted a petition to Collector J Meghnatha Reddy claiming he was asked by the college management to get his Transfer Certificate (TC) as he had not attended online classes during the pandemic.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the student, pursuing his second year Physical Education degree course, said he was sent a letter asking him to collect his Transfer Certificate (TC) due to 'insufficient attendance in the college leading to repeat semester'.

"I went to Tiruppur to work in a printing factory, as I did not have enough money. Until recently, I did not have a smartphone as well. I went to the college and explained, but they did not listen to me," he said. On probing further, it was found that at least 110 students were sent letter asking them to obtain their TCs.

When The New Indian Express contacted another student Mahesh*, it was the same story but a different reason. "I had to go to work in the field along with my parents to earn enough so that we can eat and repay loans. I worked and bought a phone recently and tried attending classes while working. But I was asked to turn on my camera, which I could not as I was working. As this conflict persisted, I stopped attending classes after a few days," he said.

Another student, seeking anonymity, said he still does not have a smartphone. "When I explained it, I was told that it was not their concern. What can I do if I don't have money to buy a phone? I am ready to learn again if I get 'repeat semester'," he said.

When the college principal was contacted, he said that these were the students who had not communicated with the college in any way about the issues they have been facing. "We had asked them and still ask them to explain the difficulties they face. We are ready to help. But we were not informed about this, and these students were not in contact. Even after offline classes started, we continued online and offline classes, and they did not turn up," he said.

"The thought that they cannot attend the class but appear for examination somehow is making other students to follow suit by not coming to the classes. Some parents also misuse the leniency offered to the students. So we have sent the letter," he added and said the college has been supportive of all students and is ready to help them in any way for genuine reasons.

When asked about if the students will be allowed for repeat semester, he said it will be allowed if they have genuine reasons, as repeat semester is a complicated one as syllabus changes.

(*Names changed)

