TN rains: CM announces Rs 300 crore for repairing roads and canals, relief package for farmers

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that Rs 300 crore has been allocated for repairing roads, canals and other infrastructure facilities which were damaged during the recent heavy rains across the state.

He also announced that Rs 20,000 per hectare will be given to farmers who have lost their Kuruvai crops ready for harvest but damaged completely due to the rains.

Also, agricultural inputs worth Rs 6,038 -- short term paddy variety seeds (45 kg worth Rs.1,485), micronutrients (25 kg worth Rs 1,235), urea (60 kg worth Rs 354) and DAP (125 kg worth Rs 2,964) -- would be given to farmers who have lost their standing crops due to rainwater inundation. These agricultural inputs will help the farmers re-cultivate their crops.

The Chief Minister announced these measures after chairing a meeting with the team of six senior ministers led by I Periasamy who had made an on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by the rains in delta districts.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion. Earlier, the team of six ministers submitted their report to the Chief Minister.