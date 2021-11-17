DMK’S Murasoli hits out at PMK for objections against Jai Bhim

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Tuesday indirectly criticised PMK for their opposition against the film Jai Bhim. Political observers termed it as a strong message hinting that the PMK won’t have a place in the DMK alliance of future.

In a special article, Murasoli said the PMK would protest against any film if it showed a mango (PMK’s symbol) in the antagonist’s house or named characters connected with the antagonist as Anbu, Ayya, Moorthi, Mani, and Balu.

The DMK cadre felt that it was a clear signal that the DMK wouldn’t ally with the PMK in the near future. Since the PMK broke the AIADMK-alliance, various reports surfaced that they had quit the alliance to pave their way into an alliance with the ruling party.

Despite the PMK declaring it would face the upcoming elections alone, none in the political arena believed it. A DMK State leader told TNIE , “The PMK wants to pull down the VCK from the DMK alliance.”

Political observer T Koodalasran said,

“In early 2000s, when the Rajinikanth-starrer Baba vs PMK crisis erupted, the DMK had maintained silence and they let the issue be solved between them. When TNIE tried to reach PMK leaders on the issue, there was no response.