Govt compensation won’t bar victims from claiming insurance benefits: Madras HC

Justice SM Subramaniam said the payment of compensation/ex-gratia by the government will not bar victims from claiming insurance benefits and compensation under other welfare legislations.

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the State government to formulate guidelines and fix the quantum of compensation and ex-gratia to accident victims in a uniform manner within eight weeks.

“The respondents are directed to formulate the guidelines and determine the quantum of compensation/ex-gratia to the victims of accidents in public places within eight weeks of receipt of a copy of this order,” the judge said. 

State duty 
The judge said Constitutional mandate requires the State to formulate guidelines for payment of compensation/ex gratia to the victims and many writ petitions are pending before the court

