Govt compensation won’t bar victims from claiming insurance benefits: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the State government to formulate guidelines and fix the quantum of compensation and ex-gratia to accident victims in a uniform manner within eight weeks.

Justice SM Subramaniam said the payment of compensation/ex-gratia by the government will not bar victims from claiming insurance benefits and compensation under other welfare legislations.

“The respondents are directed to formulate the guidelines and determine the quantum of compensation/ex-gratia to the victims of accidents in public places within eight weeks of receipt of a copy of this order,” the judge said.

State duty

The judge said Constitutional mandate requires the State to formulate guidelines for payment of compensation/ex gratia to the victims and many writ petitions are pending before the court