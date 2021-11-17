Justice Bhandari to be acting CJ of Madras HC

By Express News Service

DELHI/CHENNAI: A day after issuing the orders for transferring Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee from Madras High Court to the Meghalaya High Court, the Centre on Tuesday issued the notification for transferring Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari from the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court.

Bhandari will become the Acting Chief Justice of the chartered High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Bhandari served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from June 26 to October 10, after the retirement of Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav.

He was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on July 5, 2007, and served there until transferred to Allahabad High Court in 2019. The collegium proposed his transfer in 2019 and the reason it provided was that it was in the “interest of better administration of justice”. Though Bhandari requested that his proposed transfer be deferred for the time being, the collegium rejected his plea.

With his transfer, Justice Bhandari will become the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and is due to retire on September 12, 2022. With the transfer notification of Justice Bhandari, curtain were brought down on Sanjib Banerjee’s ten month stint at the chartered Madras High Court. He appeared not in his usual exuberant self at the Bench on Tuesday.

Unlike his usual manner of hearing cases and delivering judgments till 1.30 pm in the first session, he wound up the proceedings around 12 pm. A section of advocates, including 31 designated senior counsels, protested against the transfer and wanted him to be retained, but their efforts went in vain. But another section of advocates signed a memorandum, supporting the decision of the Collegium and its due approval by the Centre.

Talking to reporters, advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, State president of Tamil Nadu BJP’s lawyers wing, said 574 lawyers have come in support of the decision of the Collegium, which can’t be questioned.

The memorandum signed by the supporters of Collegium’s decision accused that a fringe group of lawyers, which had also opposed the transfer of former Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani, is indulging in creating a bad opinion about the judiciary. The memorandum requested the President, the Chief Justice of India and the All India Bar Council to take necessary action against the members of the fringe group.