Karur doctor absconding after assaulting 17-year-old girl held; booked under POCSO Act

By Online Desk

KARUR: A doctor booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Karur has been arrested by the police.

J.Rajinikanth, 55, an orthopedic doctor who runs Dr GC Hospital at Madavilagam, Karur has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The victim was reportedly the daughter of an employee.

Sources said that Rajinikanth with the help of the manager of the hospital, identified as Saravanan, 55, sent a WhatsApp message to the victim last month asking her to come and receive the Deepavali bonus meant for her mother.

When the teenager went to the hospital, Rajinikanth sexually assaulted her with the help of Saravanan. The girl immediately informed her mother who in turn lodged a complaint with the All Women police in Karur.

Following this, Saravanan was arrested on October 14. But Rajinikanth has been absconding. Against this backdrop, police arrested Rajinikanth from the Velayuthampalayam area on Tuesday night.

Both Rajinikanth and Saravanan were booked under POCSO Act.