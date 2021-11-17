STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New scheme to raise green cover in TN

To implement this scheme, Rs 11. 14 crore is allocated and Rs 73 lakh of  saplings would be raised in the forest department nurseries and it will be given to farmers free of cost. 

17th November 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase the green canopy, the State government has initiated a scheme “Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farm Lands” by nurturing agroforests in the farmlands. Under the scheme, farmers will be given saplings and also an incentive of Rs 7 a year for three years.

To implement this scheme, Rs 11. 14 crore is allocated and Rs 73 lakh of  saplings would be raised in the forest department nurseries and it will be given to farmers free of cost. Meanwhile, women farmers, Small and micro farmers, Adi Dravidar and Tribals farmers will be given priority in the scheme. 

Hike in marriage aid
Chennai: The State government issued a G.O for hiking the marriage assistance given to the members of the welfare boards for Narikoravas and Denotified Communities, This comes after the announcement made for the same during the Budget session of the Assembly. The assistance for men has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 while for women, the assistance was hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. 

