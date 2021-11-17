SC man found dead on railtrack

ERODE: A 29-year-old SC youth was found dead on the railway tracks between Mavelipalayam and Sangagiri on Tuesday. The relatives of the deceased, Mohanraj, alleged that he died by suicide after his lover’s relatives separated them and allegedly beat him with police help. Mohanraj’s relatives demanded action against the relatives of the girl whom he had mentioned in a suicide note.
