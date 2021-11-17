Students receive free TNPSC coaching in Pollachi

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of government school teachers in Pollachi is providing free coaching to TNPSC aspirants who cannot afford to join private institutes.

Every Sunday, a three-hour class, from 10 am to 1 pm, is arranged for the aspirants at Pethanaickanur Government High School where the teachers of different streams -- Tamil, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics — take turns to conduct classes. The classes are conducted after obtaining permission from HM P Umamaheswari.

Speaking about the initiative, N Balamurugan, a Tamil teacher, said, "Aspirants from economically weaker sections cannot join private coaching classes. As there are a handful of passed out students in the vicinity, we thought to offer to coach them free of cost."

The idea to teach the aspirants was discussed and teachers from several government schools in Pollachi expressed willingness to chip in, he added.

S Viswanathan, , teacher from Kottur, said they send study materials through WhatsApp from Monday to Saturday. "We will provide them with the answers and they have to come up with two types of questions.We will check them during Sunday classes. The papers will be corrected by Class VI to VIII students," he said.

The Sunday class begins with a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test for 100 to 150 marks, followed by theory classes.

Sharing his experience, P Suryavarshan (19), a college student said, "I aim to become a government officer after my higher education. After I heard about this free coaching, I instantly showed my willingness."

Teachers are confident that the students' strength will go up in the coming days. We have planned to teach 20 to 25 students, they added.