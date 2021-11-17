STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Students receive free TNPSC coaching in Pollachi

A group of government school teachers in Pollachi is providing free coaching to TNPSC aspirants who cannot afford to join private institutes.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Express Illustrations

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of government school teachers in Pollachi is providing free coaching to TNPSC aspirants who cannot afford to join private institutes.

Every Sunday, a three-hour class, from 10 am to 1 pm, is arranged for the aspirants at Pethanaickanur Government High School where the teachers of different streams -- Tamil, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics — take turns to conduct classes. The classes are conducted after obtaining permission from HM P Umamaheswari.

Speaking about the initiative, N Balamurugan, a Tamil teacher, said, "Aspirants from economically weaker sections cannot join private coaching classes. As there are a handful of passed out students in the vicinity, we thought to offer to coach them free of cost."

The idea to teach the aspirants was discussed and teachers from several government schools in Pollachi expressed willingness to chip in, he added. 

S Viswanathan, , teacher from Kottur, said they send study materials through WhatsApp from Monday to Saturday.  "We will provide them with the answers and they have to come up with two types of questions.We will check them during Sunday classes. The papers will be corrected by Class VI to VIII students," he said.

The Sunday class begins with a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test for 100 to 150 marks, followed by theory classes. 

Sharing his experience, P Suryavarshan (19), a college student said, "I aim to become a government officer after my higher education. After I heard about this free coaching, I instantly showed my willingness."

Teachers are confident that the students' strength will go up in the coming days. We have planned to teach 20 to 25 students, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPSC free coaching Pollachi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp