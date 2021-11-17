TN, Puducherry nod needed for Mekedatu dam: Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: Karnataka can’t construct a dam at Mekedatu without permission from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said on Tuesday after inspecting Mettur dam and works for the Sarabanga project here.

“They should first submit a project report, which has our approval, to the Central Water Commission,” he said, adding steps will be taken to build a dam at Rasimanal once the dispute is resolved.