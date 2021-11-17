STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN, Puducherry nod needed for Mekedatu dam: Durai Murugan

“They should first submit a project report, which has our approval, to the Central Water Commission,” he said, adding steps will be taken to build a dam at Rasimanal once the dispute is resolved. 

Published: 17th November 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: Karnataka can’t construct a dam at Mekedatu without permission from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said on Tuesday after inspecting Mettur dam and works for the Sarabanga project here. 

“They should first submit a project report, which has our approval, to the Central Water Commission,” he said, adding steps will be taken to build a dam at Rasimanal once the dispute is resolved. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Mekedatu Durai Murugan Puducherry
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp