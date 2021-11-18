STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
37 associate profs promoted as principals

Experts said many government colleges in interior and rural areas faced problems as they didn’t have principals.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has promoted 37 associate professors to the rank of principal to fill vacancies for the post of principal at various government arts and science colleges in the State. Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan has directed all these principals to join their new positions immediately. He told TNIE there are now no more vacancies for the post of principal at any government arts and science college in Tamil Nadu. 

A government order (G.O) issued in this regard mentions that after careful examination of a proposal from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, the government has decided to promote 37 associate professors, whose names were on the regular panel for promotion, to the rank of Grade II principal.

Among the 37 colleges that have now got principals are the government arts and science colleges in Theni, Hosur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Virudhanagar, Kodiakanal, Gudalur, Avinasi, Manalmedu, Kovilpatti and Perumbakam. Principals have also been appointed to the Competitive Examination Coaching Centre, North Chennai, All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, Chennai, and the Institute of Advanced Study in Education, Saidapet. 

Experts said many government colleges in interior and rural areas faced problems as they didn’t have principals. “The appointment of principals to these institutes will definitely improve the functioning of the colleges,” said T Veeramani, president of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association.

