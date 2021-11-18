STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang war between aides of notorious Kanchi don takes ugly turn, store vandalised with machetes

After the death of Don Sridhar, a gang war erupted in Kancheepuram. One faction is led by Dinesh, who was Sridhar’s driver, and Thyagarajan. The other is led by Sridhar’s brother-in-law Thanikachalam.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of assailants vandalising a supermarket that refused to pay ‘mamool’

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rivalry between aides of notorious gangster Don Sridhar erupted in violence as assailants vandalised a supermarket that refused to pay ‘mamool’ and attacked members who failed to side with them.

After the death of Don Sridhar in 2017, a gang war erupted in Kancheepuram between two factions. One is led by Dinesh, who was Sridhar’s driver, and his partner Thyagarajan alias Thyagu. The other is led by Sridhar’s brother-in-law Thanikachalam.

While Thanikachalam was arrested about a year ago, Dinesh and Thyagu who were in prison for the last two years were released a few months earlier on bail. “The duo went into hiding soon after their release and have been operating to capture the territories and incomes which they had lost. Earlier, Thanikachalam before his arrest had taken the businesses and kangaroo courts from Dinesh who was in prison,” said a senior police officer who is part of the investigation team.

On Wednesday evening at around 7.30, a group of ten henchmen entered a supermarket and vandalised the property and items in the store. The supervisors were told to pay ‘mamool’ every month and staff were threatened with machetes. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Thursday.

The owner of the supermarket located in Salai Road in Kancheepuram town had supposedly refused to pay money weeks ago when the henchmen approached him.

In the video, customers in the shop can be seen rushing out of the store as assailants threaten them and the staff. Later, the men vandalised the items inside the shop with machetes.

On Wednesday night, the gang reached the house of Prabhu who was an aide of Dinesh. “As Prabhu was not there, the gang threatened his wife and attacked his sons Kamalesh and Jeganathan. Kamalesh sustained injuries on his head and hands, while Jeganathan was stabbed with a machete on the back,” said a police officer.

The duo were admitted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for treatment. Similarly, the gang attacked Rajamannar and Venkadesan as they had leased a land near the lake in Siruvakkam village without paying commission to Dinesh and Thyagu. The duo were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Dr M Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram district, told The New Indian Express, “We have nabbed five men and an inquiry is on. We are confident we will arrest the men involved before tonight. A special team has been launched and is searching for Dinesh and Thanikachalam.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kancheepuram Don Sridhar Kancheepuram gangwar
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp