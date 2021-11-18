STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Girls rue defective sanitary napkin incinerators at schools

Malfunctioning of sanitary napkin incinerators in most of the government schools across Tamil Nadu has left female students in the lurch.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI / TIRUNELVELI: Malfunctioning of sanitary napkin incinerators in most of the government schools across Tamil Nadu has left female students in the lurch. Just three years ago, the State government had supplied 4,161 incinerators worth total Rs 11.24 crore to 3,334 schools. Inadequate awareness among students coupled with the incinerator-breakdown is paving way to several unsanitary practises at the schools.

"Of the 1,670 girl students in my school, at least 1,100 need incinerators during menstruation. However, the sole incinerator in our school conked out soon after installation two years ago. Some students throw the napkins in the toilet, and others have to uncomfortably wait till the classes end to rush home and dispose of the napkin," said Puvana (name changed), a Class XII student of Manjammal Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tenkasi.

When contacted by TNIE, Anbumani, the school headmistress, said her administration had restored a faulty incinerator to working condition. "Our school was provided three incinerators. One each was installed in the students' and staff toilets. The third one remains unopened. We have called the technicians to install the third machine and repair the malfunctioning one," she added.

"Not just in Tenkasi, the school administrations in Tirunelveli, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts, where I have worked earlier, have not even taken the incinerators out its boxes citing unavailability of suitable power socket," said a School Education Department official requesting anonymity.

The Kallanai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School is the largest girls' school in Tirunelveli district with over 5,000 students. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a visit to the school on December 19, 2018, came down heavily on the corporation authorities and teachers for pressing into service none of the incinerators. The then Corporation Commissioner (in-charge) Narayana Nayar promised the panel that the incinerators would be repaired in two days. However, the machines remain conked out even today. The students of this school told TNIE that all incinerators in their school are faulty.

"We have four incinerators in our main building alone. The machines develop technical snags very often. We will repair them soon," said the headmistress of Kallanai school, Nachiyar. TNIE spoke with students of various government schools in Alangulam, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur and Sankarankovil, and all of them rued the malfunctioning of incinerators at their schools.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Tirunelveli, Subhashini told TNIE that her administration was collecting information about the condition of incinerators at government schools. "We will also demand more machines for the schools," she added. Tenkasi CEO Kabeer said the school administrations had not brought the issue of faulty incinerators to his notice. Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary, School Education Department was not available for comments over phone.

Speaking to TNIE, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said his department would rectify all the technical issues, and would purchase more incinerators for the government schools. "Our party had mentioned this in our election manifesto. We will purchase high-quality incinerators at correct prices, and install them," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitary napkin incinerators government schools female students Inadequate awareness
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp