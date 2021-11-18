STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gritty Irular youth gets second shot at MBBS

A first-generation student’s dream to become a doctor has taken wings four years after he discontinued his MBBS course to fend for his family.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representation. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A first-generation student’s dream to become a doctor has taken wings four years after he discontinued his MBBS course to fend for his family. C Manikandan, a 27-year-old Irular tribe from Moyar in Masinagudi, is back to studying at a private college in Salem that waived his fees. 

Poverty forced Manikandan to drop out in 2017. To provide for his aged parents, Manikandan worked several jobs. He even worked for Nilgiris Home Guard for five days a month. In 2011, Manikandan missed securing an MBBS seat under government quota by 0.5 cut-off marks. He managed to secure education loan and joined the private medical college. Six years into the course, he managed to finish only two semesters by paying Rs 6.5 lakh.  

“When I was about to start my third year, my mother fell ill. I had to pay her medical expenses,” said Manikandan. Haunted by the passion to become a doctor, Manikandan in June wrote to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, and the medical college seeking help. Also, Manikandan appealed to CM Stalin for financial assistance to pursue studies. TNIE highlighted his plight on July 1.

His pleas were answered when the university in September permitted him to rejoin the final MBBS part-I course. Since four years have lapsed, faculty are helping Manikandan revise portions. The breadwinner, Manikandan said his family would have manage daily expenses. “I still have to bear food and accommodation expenses as I am staying in a rented facility. Some friends are supporting me with the expenses. I cannot take up any work as I get holiday on Sundays,” he said.

General secretary of  DASE’(Doctors’ Association for Social Equality) G R Ravindranath said the State government must support Manikandan for his food and accommodation and expenses on clinical equipment, and study materials. “The college has waived the tuition fees, but he could not avail hostel facility. The government should fund his accommodation,” he said.

