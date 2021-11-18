Guvs should have deadline to decide on Bills: Speaker Appavu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a departure from making a routine, customary speech, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday raised a few contentious issues with hard-hitting views, at the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference at Shimla.

He called upon the Presiding Officers of legislatures of all States to work together to set a binding time frame within which Governors have to give assent to, return, or reserve Bills for the President’s consideration.

The second important issue he raised was that the President should give reasons for returning a Bill since only if the reasons are known, can the Assembly know what is the real impediment in withholding the assent to a particular Bill.

The two issues raised by Speaker assume significance in the wake of a few recent developments in the State. The President withheld assent to the two Bills seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), enacted during the previous AIADMK regime.

Also, the Governor sat on the State Cabinet’s recommendation to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. And now, the Bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, passed by the State Assembly on September 13, has been under the consideration of the Governor for two months.

“When Bills are passed by a majority and sent for the assent of the Governors, the Governors sometimes sit on the Bill for an indefinite period without giving assent or returning it, even though the Constitution requires it to be done as soon as possible,” Appavu said.

He also pointed out that when a Bill is required to be reserved for the consideration of the President, the Governors take months to reserve the Bills, even though they are bound to do so immediately. “This erodes the authority of the Legislatures. The Governors, though heading the State Executive, are appointed by the Union government. Therefore, when they stall the assent to a Bill, they virtually overrule the will of the people of the State,” the Speaker underscored.