Outgoing Madras HC chief justice Sanjib Banerjee regrets he couldn’t dismantle feudal set-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bidding adieu to the Madras High Court after being transferred to the Meghalaya High Court, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Wednesday said he regretted that he could not fully dismantle the feudal set up under which the staff of the court work.

In his parting message, he thanked his colleagues in the Bar and Bench, the Registry, and staff of the court. “I am sorry for the long hours you had to keep for me. I appreciate your fullest cooperation. My regret is that I could not completely demolish the feudal culture in which you serve,” he stated.

“Finally, to the few of you who may have felt offended by any of my actions, please know that they were never personal; I perceived those actions as necessary for the institution,” he added. He described the members of the Bar as among the best in the country, and said they suffered a “talkative and sometimes grumpy old judge” with patience and respect.

He said he and his wife “would remain forever indebted to everyone in this beautiful and glorious State (that they) had the privilege of calling their own for the last 11 months”. Sanjib Banerjee left Chennai by road for his hometown Kolkata on Wednesday.

M Duraiswamy to serve as Acting Chief Justice

Chennai: Justice M Duraiswamy was on Wednesday appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday. “The President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice M Duraiswamy, senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from November 17,” the notification said. Duraiswamy will hold the position until Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who has been transferred from the Allahabad High Court, joins the Madras High Court.