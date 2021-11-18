STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher resigns over sharing porn during class

A teacher of S.Velaichamy Nadar College resigned on Wednesday allegedly over sharing a porn video during online class.

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: A teacher of S.Velaichamy Nadar College resigned on Wednesday allegedly over sharing a porn video during online class.  The incident happened on October 9 while the head of the department of Commerce was taking online class to BCom second year students. 

Sources said the students had lodged a complaint with the college authorities on the day itself. “Initially there were allegations that the management did not take any action against the teacher. He resigned from the post on Wednesday,” they said.  

A second year BCom student, on condition of anonymity, said he was shocked to see the porn video popping up during the fourth period, around 1.20 pm. Speaking to TNIE, the teacher said he did not do it on purpose. “The video popped up on the screen automatically,” he said.

In his response, Principal of the college, Rajeswara Palanichamy, said he was unaware of the issue and will inquire into it. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran assured he will conduct an inquiry.

Accused doctor arrested
Karur: The orthopaedic doctor, J Rajinikanth (55),  who was booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a Class 11 girl last week, was arrested by a special team of police, on Wednesday. Hospital manager Saravanan was also arrested a few days back.

