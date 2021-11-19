STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allocate 6% of GDP for education: VIT chancellor

VIT founder and chancellor G Viswanathan on Wednesday urged the State and Union governments to allocate 6 per cent of the GDP for starting new educational institutions.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VIT founder and chancellor G Viswanathan on Wednesday urged the State and Union governments to allocate 6 per cent of the GDP for starting new educational institutions. Speaking at the institute’s annual convocation ceremony, which was conducted virtually, he said out of 14 crore eligible students, only about 4 crore are enrolled in higher education, and more educational institutions are needed to realise the PM’s objective of achieving a gross enrolment ratio of more than 50 per cent.

As many as 1,849 students of various disciplines were conferred degrees at the event. Besides, 22 gold medals were awarded to the top rank holders. Manipur Governor La Ganesan was the chief guest at the event. During his address, he said, “Change is the only thing that is constant. So, adapt to changes by having a vision, a vision which is not perceived by others; and that wisdom will enable you to achieve success.” He also called upon the graduates to be job creators, achieve the ‘Make in India’ goal, and cater to the global needs.

