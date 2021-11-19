STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bridge across Sankarabarani on Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway closed as river overflows

There are two other bridges across the Sankarabarani, but the river water is not overflowing on them as these are at a higher level, PWD CE Sathiyamurthy told The New Indian Express

Published: 19th November 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

The bridge across the Sankarabarani river at Ariyapalayam on the National Highway has been closed (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The century-old bridge over the Sankarabarani river on the Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway at Ariyapalayam has been closed to traffic on Friday. Due to the release of water from the Veedur dam, the river is in spate and  flowing over the bridge with high velocity, Home Minister A Namassivayam who inspected the bridge told The New Indian Express. This poses a risk to commuters and hence traffic on the bridge has been stopped, he said. The traffic has been diverted through alternate routes through Uuiviayar Ariyur, Thirukanchi.

There are two other bridges across the Sankarabarani, but the river water is not overflowing on them as these are at a higher level, PWD CE Sathiyamurthy told TNIE. The diverted traffic would travel across the bridge at Urivaiyar on the Puducherry to Villupuram route.

On the other hand, the bridge at Ariyapalayam is a low-level bridge constructed more than 100 years back. Now, close to the bridge, the construction of another bridge has been planned, Sathiyamurthy told TNIE. Tenders have been floated and bids have  been received. The tender bids will be opened on November 25 for finalisation, he said.

Meanwhile, over 155 families have been rescued from rural areas and sheltered in relief camps as rain waters flooded their homes and colonies, according to District Collector Purva Garg. While 20 families have been rescued from Ariyapalayam, another 55-plus families have been rescued from Arachikuppam and Kumudha medu village in Bahour Commune. In NR Nagar in Ariyankuppam, 80 families have been evacuated to relief shelters by bringing them to safety in boats operated by NDRF. They have been provided with food by the revenue department. Chief Minister N Rangasamy along with Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar and MLA Dakchinamurthy visited the affected people and made inquiries. District Collector Purva Garg and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankarabarani Puducherry rain
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp