Bridge across Sankarabarani on Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway closed as river overflows

PUDUCHERRY: The century-old bridge over the Sankarabarani river on the Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway at Ariyapalayam has been closed to traffic on Friday. Due to the release of water from the Veedur dam, the river is in spate and flowing over the bridge with high velocity, Home Minister A Namassivayam who inspected the bridge told The New Indian Express. This poses a risk to commuters and hence traffic on the bridge has been stopped, he said. The traffic has been diverted through alternate routes through Uuiviayar Ariyur, Thirukanchi.

There are two other bridges across the Sankarabarani, but the river water is not overflowing on them as these are at a higher level, PWD CE Sathiyamurthy told TNIE. The diverted traffic would travel across the bridge at Urivaiyar on the Puducherry to Villupuram route.

On the other hand, the bridge at Ariyapalayam is a low-level bridge constructed more than 100 years back. Now, close to the bridge, the construction of another bridge has been planned, Sathiyamurthy told TNIE. Tenders have been floated and bids have been received. The tender bids will be opened on November 25 for finalisation, he said.

Meanwhile, over 155 families have been rescued from rural areas and sheltered in relief camps as rain waters flooded their homes and colonies, according to District Collector Purva Garg. While 20 families have been rescued from Ariyapalayam, another 55-plus families have been rescued from Arachikuppam and Kumudha medu village in Bahour Commune. In NR Nagar in Ariyankuppam, 80 families have been evacuated to relief shelters by bringing them to safety in boats operated by NDRF. They have been provided with food by the revenue department. Chief Minister N Rangasamy along with Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar and MLA Dakchinamurthy visited the affected people and made inquiries. District Collector Purva Garg and other officials were present.