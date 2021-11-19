STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Custodial torture? Tribal suffers chest pain at Ulundurpet sub-jail

A sub-jail official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE Sakthivel was gasping for breath when other inmates alerted the officials.

Published: 19th November 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: P Sakthivel (28), one of the three Kuravar men remanded on Wednesday, suffered severe chest pain at the Ulundurpet sub-jail on Thursday evening, and was admitted to the Ulundurpet Government Hospital (GH).

A sub-jail official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE Sakthivel was gasping for breath when other inmates alerted the officials. Based on the opinion of doctors at the Ulundurpet GH, he will be shifted to the Kallakurichi GH for further treatment.

However, officials from the office of the superintendent of police said he was stable and doing well. Meanwhile, Sakthivel’s family alleged he had to be hospitalised due to brutal custodial torture by the police. His wife, Kasturi (27), who is due for delivery in a week, told TNIE, “My husband is a young, well-built man. How could he possibly suffer chest pain if the police didn’t brutally attack him? The police are discriminating against us, and the government has left us to die helplessly. I want my husband to survive for our child and for my family.”

Five from the Kuravar tribe were arrested on November 14 and 16, and were allegedly tortured at the police station and forced to admit to unsolved theft crimes. Two of them were released around midnight on Tuesday, and three others were remanded on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulundurpet   tribal man Custodial torture
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp