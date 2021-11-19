Fraudsters lure people with govt job dreams, leave them in dire straits

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lure of landing a government job has led many unsuspecting people into a web woven by fraudsters, who use the victim’s desperation to dupe them of their money. Many of these groups or individuals provide fake government job offers to their victims for a huge amount, thereby cheating them.

Amid a rise in these job scams, under the orders of C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, police conducted a special drive across the State in the first week of November. Called ‘Operation Job Scam’, around 30 people in 58 cases were arrested during the drive.

Those arrested include former Tamil Nadu minister OS Manian’s alleged assistant Seshadri, a relative of former Tamil Nadu MLA Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, another person who claimed he was a close associate of former minister Sengottaiyan and an employee at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

A 26-year-old engineering graduate from Chennai who was cheated in such a scam said the person he trusted took Rs 5 lakh and absconded. He also stopped answering calls. He said the fraudster had made him believe he would get a well-paying, highly respectable government job in a matter of six months. The person was a friend of his father..

“Since I was jobless for over a year after my graduation, I thought this would change my life. After I realised I was cheated, I felt hopeless. I thought my life and my future was finished. But I have recovered mentally and right now, I’m attending coaching classes for competitive exams,” the engineering graduate said.

When a person is cheated, the bitter experience takes a toll on their mental health also. Speaking about the same, the engineering graduate’s father said, “I just wanted to give my son a good future and this was the result. I gave all the money I could arrange at that time. My financial situation heavily worsened after that incident.”

G Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) said the fraudsters lure people into the trap by capitalising on their desire for a government job. She said fraudsters show photographs of them with bigwigs to convince people that they can secure a job for them and ask for money. “The public should be aware and cautious of such incidents. For government jobs, there are competitive exams and interviews. Taking the short route will not help,” she added.

Nagajothi said the CCB handles cases that involve over Rs 50 lakh, while the local police handle cases below Rs 50 lakh. If a public servant gets arrested, he/she will be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, she added.

During Operation Job Scam, police had announced phone numbers for the public to contact in case they wanted to share information regarding any job scam they come across. The numbers are 044-28447701 and 28447703 (fax); mobile: 9498105411 (Whatsapp); State control room: 044-23452359; Chennai Police Public Grievance section: 044-23452380.

Cases against former minister

Virudhunagar: The District Crime Branch has registered two cases against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and his aides for allegedly cheating two persons of over `3 crore. The complaint was lodged by S Ravindran (49) of Sattur, against Vijaya Nallathambi, Mariappan, and Rajenthra Bhalaji for allegedly cheating him of Rs 30 lakh after promising a job for his relative in Aavin. However, Vijaya Nallathambi himself had lodged the second complaint accusing Bhalaji and his three personal assistants of allegedly cheating him of around Rs 3 crore. Rajenthra Bhalaji had issued a press statement stating that legal action would be taken against those making baseless complaints against him.