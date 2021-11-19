STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullaiperiyar dam level at 141 ft; second alert issued

With the Mullaiperiyar dam water level reaching 141 ft on Thursday, a second flood alert was issued by the Public Works Department officials.

Published: 19th November 2021 05:27 AM

Mullaiperiyar dam

Mullaiperiyar Dam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: With the Mullaiperiyar dam water level reaching 141 ft on Thursday, a second flood alert was issued by the Public Works Department officials. The dam region has been receiving good rainfall for the past month, and the inflow is now 3,348 cusec, while the outflow is 2,300 cusec.

People residing near the dam has been advised to shift to safe places. Similarly, the Kerala government has also asked those residing near the river banks in Idukki district to shift to relief centres or other places. Farmers from Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts are upbeat with the strong inflow to the dam. They expect the water level to touch 142 ft within two days. It would be the fourth time the level reaches 142 ft following the Supreme Court verdict in 2014.

