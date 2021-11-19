STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide Rs 2,500 cash along with Pongal gift hamper: OPS

In a statement, Panneerselvam said Pongal gift hampers were given for years and in 2021, financial assistance was added.

Published: 19th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday took exception to the absence of financial assistance along with Pongal gift hamper and urged the State to provide Rs 2,500 per family cardholder for Pongal festival too.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said Pongal gift hampers were given for years and in 2021, financial assistance was added. In January this year, the previous AIADMK regime allocated Rs 5,604 crore for Pongal gift hampers and now the DMK government has reduced it to Rs 1,088 crore as it has left out the financial assistance for family cardholders, he said.  

