Provide Rs 2,500 cash along with Pongal gift hamper: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday took exception to the absence of financial assistance along with Pongal gift hamper and urged the State to provide Rs 2,500 per family cardholder for Pongal festival too.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said Pongal gift hampers were given for years and in 2021, financial assistance was added. In January this year, the previous AIADMK regime allocated Rs 5,604 crore for Pongal gift hampers and now the DMK government has reduced it to Rs 1,088 crore as it has left out the financial assistance for family cardholders, he said.